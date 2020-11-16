Left Menu
Development News Edition

Landless Thais get homes in mangrove forest in conservation push

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thai authorities have reached an agreement with a landless community that will allow villagers to live in a mangrove forest if they help protect the area, a unique collaboration that could work across the country, land rights groups said. Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government, human rights groups and about 45 families in the coastal town of Ranong, the community will not get ownership rights but will receive assistance in building homes and access to utilities.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:27 IST
Landless Thais get homes in mangrove forest in conservation push
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thai authorities have reached an agreement with a landless community that will allow villagers to live in a mangrove forest if they help protect the area, a unique collaboration that could work across the country, land rights groups said.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government, human rights groups and about 45 families in the coastal town of Ranong, the community will not get ownership rights but will receive assistance in building homes and access to utilities. The agreement, which was struck earlier this month and includes indigenous people such as the sea gypsies, is now being replicated in the coastal cities of Phuket and Krabi.

"The communities have been fighting for land for a long time, and we had been trying to find a solution through numerous negotiations," said Maitree Jongkraijug, a manager at Chumchonthai Foundation, a nonprofit that is a part of the MOU. "This is a pilot project, the first of its kind - a model of cooperation between communities, civic organisations and the government that can work for landless people in protected areas," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Monday.

About a third of Thailand's 69 million people depends on land for a living, but nearly 80% of private land is formally owned by less than a fifth of the population, according to land rights groups who have long called for reforms. Coastal communities are particularly vulnerable as a tourism boom has pitted them against developers keen on land that their boats, homes and shrines sit on, while the government's conservation efforts limits their access to the sea for fishing.

Varawut Silpa-archa, Thailand's minister of natural resources and environment, had committed to resolving land conflicts and landlessness when he took office last year. "It is a priority of the government to give land for those who need it for housing and farming," he said.

"But the government must also strike a balance between land use and conservation of the environment." Mangroves protect coastlines against storms, rising seas and tsunamis. They also absorb planet-heating carbon from the atmosphere, and provide nurseries for young fish, which supports the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Earlier this year, a community in northern Thailand won a United Nations prize for their efforts in conserving a wetland forest, and halting efforts to turn it into an industrial zone. In Ranong, Phuket and Krabi, villagers will follow the conditions laid out by authorities for the conservation of the protected areas, Maitree said.

Months-long anti-government protests probably increased pressure on Thai authorities to address the long-standing issue of landlessness, he said. "This is about giving people justice, reducing inequality - which is among the demands of protesters also," he said.

"The government is paying more attention to this issue."

Also Read: #SavePornhub: Thailand's online porn ban prompts backlash

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Thai

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Paris politician Pecresse wants some shops to reopen for Nov. 27 "Black Friday"

The politician in charge of the greater Paris region said on Monday that the French government should allow some shops to reopen in time for the Nov. 27 Black Friday sales shopping day. They need to be able to open from November 27 onwards,...

The cop, crime, underworld, and the city of Mumbai, Mum Bhai makes for a hugely kickass watch!

Muje kya pata tha ke iss gandagi ko saaf karte karte mein khud ganda ho jayega. If there was ever a line that could perfectly describe the turmoil that Mumbais top encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty with 83 encounters faced at his job, wel...

Jharkhand bans Chhath puja near water bodies due to COVID-19

The Jharkhand government has decided to ban organising of Chhath puja celebrations on the banks of water bodies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar ...

Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan on Monday paid homage to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a 40-day-long battle with post-COVID ailments. Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, was admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020