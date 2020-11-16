Around 300 terrorists present at each launching pad of Pakistan: BSF

Rajesh Mishra, BSF Inspector General (IG), Kashmir has said that there are 250-300 terrorists across the border, present at each launching pad in Pakistan. "There are 250-300 terrorists across the border, present at each launching pad in Pakistan. Our security forces have been successful in thwarting their attempts of infiltration," Mishra told reporters here on Sunday.

Mishra said that a lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties, because of the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan. "Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised," said the BSF IG, on being asked if he has any message for the international community over multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan on November 13.

Earlier on November 13, three Indian soldiers were killed at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighbouring country. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources said. (ANI)

