Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble leads EM FX higher on oil gains, China data lifts stocks

Turkey's lira was largely flat ahead of a central bank meeting later this week, where analysts expect a sharp interest rate hike that could ease pressure on the exchange rate and, in turn, on inflation. "Out of the two, Turkey is definitely far more exciting to watch," said Piotr Matys, an emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank, referring to central bank meetings in Turkey and South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:24 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble leads EM FX higher on oil gains, China data lifts stocks

Russia's rouble firmed for the first time in five days on Monday as oil prices jumped on hopes of prolonged cuts in output, while emerging market stocks jumped to a more than two-year high on signs the economic rebound in China was gaining momentum. The rouble gained 0.9% to 76.90 to the dollar by 0922 GMT after easing last week due to a jump in global coronavirus cases and as data showed a contraction in Russian GDP in the third quarter.

The rouble has had a volatile few weeks, plunging to its lowest versus the euro since late 2014 on the eve of the U.S. election and then posting its biggest one-day gain against the dollar in four years the day after the vote. Turkey's lira was largely flat ahead of a central bank meeting later this week, where analysts expect a sharp interest rate hike that could ease pressure on the exchange rate and, in turn, on inflation.

"Out of the two, Turkey is definitely far more exciting to watch," said Piotr Matys, an emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank, referring to central bank meetings in Turkey and South Africa. The lira last week rallied about 11% in its best week in more than 19 years as a major shake-up in the country's economic leadership raised hopes for more immediate measures to support the battered currency.

"The newly appointed governor is fully aware that there's no room whatsoever for him to disappoint the market. I expect a hike to the effect of 500 basis points in the one-week repo rate," Matys said. Turkish stocks rose as much as 1.3% to a record high with sentiment also getting a boost from data showing a jump in production in the auto sector.

South Africa's rand, widely seen as a proxy for emerging market risk, rose 0.6% against the dollar, while stocks edged up 0.2%, helped by gains in energy giant Sasol . Equities in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa tracked solid gains across Asia following better-than-expected industrial output data in China, with MSCI's index of emerging market stocks up 1.3% at its highest since March 22, 2018.

Fitch on Friday downgraded its outlook on Belarus to negative, saying greater political unrest could lead to additional pressure on international reserves and deposit outflows. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-East Asian clubs close in on return of COVID-hit ACL

Withdrawals, weakened squads and worries over the ongoing pandemic have overshadowed the build-up to the return of the Asian Champions League, but on Wednesday east Asias leading clubs will finally resume their quest for the continental cro...

I feel great, says UK PM Boris Johnson as he remains in COVID-19 self-isolation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he feels great as he remains in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street here after coming in contact with an MP who later tested positive for COVID-19. In a video message posted on Twitter, 56...

Adityanath govt, Centre 'murdering' constitution, democracy: Newly-appointed UP BSP chief

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government and Centre of murdering the countrys Constitution and democracy. He claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati will become the c...

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time.

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020