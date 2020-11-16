Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhakti Andolan nourished foundations of freedom struggle: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi made a fervent appeal to the spiritual leaders to promote AatmNirbahrta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:43 IST
Bhakti Andolan nourished foundations of freedom struggle: PM Modi
The message of ‘vocal for local’ will gain in strength with the endorsement of the spiritual leaders. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has said, as the base of the freedom struggle was provided by the bhakti movement, similarly, today, the basis of the AatmNirbhar Bharat will be provided by the saints, mahatma, mahants and acharyas of our country. He was speaking after unveiling the 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video conferencing, today. One of the key highlights of his speech on the occasion was his emphasis on the religious and spiritual foundation of the socio-political and economic events like the freedom struggle and the current tryst with the AatmNirbharta.

Reiterating his stress on 'vocal for local' Shri Modi said that 'bhakti Andolan' nourished foundations of the freedom struggle. We need to remember that the people from every nook and corner of the country were inspired and stirred by saints, mahants, sages and acharyas and that raised their consciousness. This consciousness later provided great strength to the freedom struggle, Shri Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi made a fervent appeal to the spiritual leaders to promote AatmNirbahrta. He pointed out, just as the foundation of the freedom struggle was created and strengthened by the 'bhakti movement', today in 21st century, the base of the AatmNirbhar Bharat will also be prepared by our saints, mahants and acharyas. He requested them to relentlessly preach the message of 'vocal for local' wherever they address their disciples or spiritual gatherings. The message of 'vocal for local' will gain in strength with the endorsement of the spiritual leaders. This will inspire the nation for Aatmnirbharta as it electrified the country during the freedom struggle, Shri Modi said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says Tigray town seized, war embroils Eritrea

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Afr...

Researchers find coronavirus was circulating in Italy earlier than thought

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy in September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute INT of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that it might have spread beyond China earlier than thought. The World Health Organiz...

FATF calls on countries, businesses to limit risks of cryptocurrencies

Financial Action Task Force FATF Executive Secretary David Lewis on Monday emphasised that the private sector is the first line of defence against money laundering and terrorist financing. In opening remarks at the Virtual Asset Service Pro...

SC issues notice on plea against arrest of Kerala scribe on way to Hathras

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020