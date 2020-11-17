Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spiritual leaders extend support to PM Modi's call to promote 'AtmaNirbharta' by going 'vocal for local'

Yoga guru Ramdev and several spiritual leaders including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to promote "AtmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:04 IST
Spiritual leaders extend support to PM Modi's call to promote 'AtmaNirbharta' by going 'vocal for local'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Yoga guru Ramdev and several spiritual leaders including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to promote "AtmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local. This came after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all spiritual leaders to promote "AtmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local.

Taking to Twitter, leaders took resolve to disseminate the message of 'vocal for local'. "In support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, our youth has created social media Elyments App. Sri Sri Tattva and Art of Living are completely dedicated for Atmanirbhar Bharat in the area of daily use goods," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tweeted.

Echoing similar spirit, Ramdev tweeted: "Patanjali and our crores of supports are dedicated to make India self-reliant in all areas and to save the country from economic and cultural plunder. We will contact all great people and will take Swadeshi movement forward." Sadhguru said self-reliance is a fundamental strength that is vital for a strong and stable nation.

"Self reliance is a fundamental strength that is vital for a strong and stable Nation. Not to stand in isolation but for resilience of national fiber and be of significance in the world. Only possible with committed Citizenry," Sadhguru tweeted. Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara said all saints will support the accomplishment of the campaign.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's call is very inspiring! The Indian culture and its sentiment is based on the lines of Krishi-Rishi (agriculture-sage)! All saints are for the accomplishment of your campaign #AtmanirbharBharat And #VocalForLocal and for development of the nation," he tweeted. Spiritual leader Devki Nandan Thakur said PM Modi's call for self-reliant India will prove beneficial for the nation.

"At your call, we have made #Vocal4Local synonymous with life. Now indigenous goods and #AtmanirbharBharat is our only goal," he tweeted. Bhagwat Katha preacher Devi Chitralekhaji commended Prime Minister's initiative.

"This call of Narendra Modi ji is commendable and modern nation building is very important. Our trust family takes resolve for the success of #AatmNirbharBharat And #VocalForLocal," she tweeted. Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, President, Divine Shakti Foundation tweeted: "So grateful to live in a country w/a leader who is so committed to uplifting & empowering rural villagers. Let's all support #AtmaNirbharBharat movement to go #VocalForLocal! Purchase #local #organic food, natural soap by #RuralWomen & #handloom fabrics!"

Among other spiritual leaders who responded to PM Modi's call are Sadhvi Jaya Bharti, Sri Pundrik Goswami, Chinmaya Shivam and Swami Umeshanand. Earlier speaking after unveiling the 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video conferencing, PM Modi on Monday said all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of "AtmaNirbharta" and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'.

"Reiterating his stress on 'vocal for local', PM Modi requested that as happened during the freedom struggle, all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of "AtmaNirbharta" and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'," according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India's First Kids Fintech App - 'Birdfin' that Enables Financial and Life Skills Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Financial learning can be boring, and at times, complicated for youngsters. Whether it is teaching the value of hard work, earning, or investing, it is still imperative that these habits are inculcated i...

Kerala police's mass cleanliness drive gets underway in Sabarimala

The latest edition of the Punyam Poonkavanam, the mass cleanliness drive implemented by the Kerala police in Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season, has got underway as the Lord Ayyappa temple opened for the two-months-long Mandala-...

Digital divide between ‘have devices’ and ‘have not’ deepens – and so does student despair

One smartphone, three siblings equals zero online classes. The stark equation by Mohit Ahirwar, the son of a labourer, explains not just his own learning predicament but that of millions of students on the other side of the digital divide. ...

Bengaluru violence: Cong MLA reacts to party leader's arrest, says 'those who committed mistakes should be punished'

After Congress leader Mayor Sampath Raj was arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence, party MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, whose house was attacked during the incident on Tuesday said that those who committed mistakes should be puni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020