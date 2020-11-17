Bengaluru violence: Cong MLA reacts to party leader's arrest, says 'those who committed mistakes should be punished'

After Congress leader Mayor Sampath Raj was arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence, party MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, whose house was attacked during the incident on Tuesday said that those who committed mistakes should be punished. "Those who committed mistakes - police stations, vehicles, and houses were burnt - should be punished. I am not happy. My 50-year-old house, built by my parents was burnt down," Congress Srinivasamurthy told reporters here.

Former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj, who has been arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident case, brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Raj had gone missing on October 31 after authorities at a Bengaluru hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, allegedly discharged him without informing the police.

The CCB had last week filed a preliminary chargesheet in the August 11 violence that took place in Bengaluru, naming Congress corporators AR Zakir and Sampath Raj as accused.Violence had broken out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives, while nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. The police arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said. (ANI)