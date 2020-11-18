Chhath Puja: UP govt urges people to celebrate at home, follow COVID protocol

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for Chhath Puja in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, advising people to perform rituals at their homes or nearby, as much as possible. However, the government said that arrangements will be made by the local administration at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja. People must follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and abide by social distancing, stated the government.

Chhath is dedicated to the Sun God and is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities from November 19 to 20. Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh, and it will be celebrated on November 20. This year, the main celebration is on November 20 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for Chhath Puja in Lucknow's Hasanganj area and on the banks of the river Ganga in Varanasi. "Only a few devotees have come for preparations of Chhath Puja amid COVID-19. Unlike this year, the place is usually filled with devotees," a devotee said. (ANI)