Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in J-K's Samba: BSF

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked heavy firing using mortars and heavy machine guns in the Samba sector, the Border Security Force said on Wednesday.ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:26 IST
Pakistan resorted to unprovoked heavy firing using mortars and heavy machine guns in the Samba sector, the Border Security Force said on Wednesday. The firing started around 9 pm on Tuesday night and continued till 4 am this morning.
The BSF retaliated strongly. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
