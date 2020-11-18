Left Menu
Vadodara accident: Rahul Gandhi condoles death, appeals Congressmen to help

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of 11 people and 17 others who were injured this morning in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara and appealed to Congressmen to extend all possible help to the victims.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:36 IST
The injured are being treated at a hospital. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of 11 people and 17 others who were injured this morning in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara and appealed to Congressmen to extend all possible help to the victims. "The news of Vadodara accident is very sad. My condolences to the families of the deceased. It is hoped that the government-administration will leave no stone unturned in the relief work. It is an appeal to Congressmen to extend all possible help," Gandhi said in a tweet.

At least 11 people died in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara in the wee hours of Wednesday, Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital said. As many as 17 people who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to a hospital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he had spoken to the local administration and they are providing all possible assistance. (ANI)

