Traffic movement resumes after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road in J-K's Rajouri

Traffic movement has resumed after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Bafliaz in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:53 IST
Traffic movement resumes after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road in J-K's Rajouri
A visual from Mughal Road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Traffic movement has resumed after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Bafliaz in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. "It was snowing for three days. Workers have cleared the snow till Pir Panjal Pass," Liquat Ali, Executive Engineer told ANI.

The Mughal Road in Rajouri district opened for one-way traffic on Wednesday morning after local authorities conducted snow clearing operations.Higher reaches of Pir Panjal range witnessed heavy snowfall over the last two days. The snow clearing operations using heavy machinery such as JCB was underway on Mughal Road since Tuesday.

The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts.Isolated heavy falls were observed over Jammu and Kashmir on November 16. Rain or snow activity very likely to decrease significantly thereafter, the IMD said. (ANI)

