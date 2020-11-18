Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: 4-member committee constituted to mange opening-closure of Zojila pass

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, chaired a meeting on Wednesday to take stock of preparation for smooth traffic regulation on the Srinagar - Leh highway during the winter season.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:37 IST
J-K: 4-member committee constituted to mange opening-closure of Zojila pass
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, chaired a meeting on Wednesday to take stock of preparation for smooth traffic regulation on the Srinagar - Leh highway during the winter season. As per the official release, the meeting was also attended by Divisional Commissioners of Ladakh, Ganderbal, and Kargil, and Director of India Meteorological Department among other officials via video conferencing.

"The committee was constituted for management of opening and closure of Zojila pass includes Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Ladakh, Ganderbal and Kargil. At the outset, the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir said that decision on opening and closure of Zojila pass shall be taken only after concurrence from the said committee," the release said. Pole directed Director of India Meteorological Department department to ensure regular weather forecast and decision on opening or closure of the road shall be taken after the feedback from Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Sonamarg Development Authority and two concerned construction agencies.

"He stressed on all concerned to gear up and ensure opening of the road for both upward and downward vehicles for a longer period. The Divisional Commissioner said that as per the present condition only one-way traffic shall be allowed and emphasized concerned to apply and implement the regulations for both army and civil vehicular movement from Gangangeer in letter and spirit," it stated. Divisional Commissioner of Ganderbal was directed to ensure facilities including health services, besides both private and government accommodations, are made available for employees and for stranded passengers in case needed.

Pole stressed on the deployment of cranes, snow cutters, snow pullovers, 4x4 recovery vehicles, and other necessary machinery, besides establishment of the joint control room, wireless services, operation of cellular towers and other related facilities are made available at all vital locations for the prompt response to any exigency situation. "SSP traffic was instructed to ensure smooth regulation of traffic movement and awareness of day-wise upward and down ward convoy movement. The Divisional Commissioner stressed on concerned to ensure prompt snow clearance work and all related facilities are put in place for hassle-free and incident-free traffic movement through the Zojila pass during winter months," it added.

Pole further said that all efforts are afoot to ensure the road remains closed for a lesser period during this winter period, even during the peak season when the level of snowfall is high, and added that a team of SDRF personnel shall also remain deployed for relief and rescue in case any situation arises. (ANI)

Also Read: Ladakh govt to set up snow ski institute in Kargil to promote winter sports

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona's Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid

Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelonas match against Atltico Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury. Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing f...

Corona-positive man ‘kills’ self out of depression: Police

A 36-year-old home-quarantined COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday out of depression, said police. A police official from Mahamandir police station said Shramit Mali had tested positive for the coronavirus infection an...

Pregnant women, elderly to be given COVID-19 vaccine on priority: Odisha CM

Exuding hope that COVID-19 vaccine would be available soon, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said pregnant women and people above 60 years, along with health workers, would be given priority for inoculation. Patnaik, while ...

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the countrys farmed mink.The government is facing its bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020