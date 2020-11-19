Left Menu
Man booked for raping woman in UP's Baraut

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of marriage on Wednesday, said Uttar Pradesh Police.

ANI | Baraut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2020 09:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of marriage on Wednesday, said Uttar Pradesh Police. A case has been registered under the requisite sections, it added. The accused is absconding and search operation has been launched to nab him.

The victim, a nurse, was also allegedly beaten up by the wife and brother of the accused. The two have been arrested, said the police. The police stated that the man was already married and had hidden his marital status from the victim and had allegedly raped her by making a false promise of marriage.

