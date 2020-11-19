Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak-made medicines, arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists killed in J-K's Nagrota

A significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines were recovered from the possession of four terrorists who were neutralised in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday, sources said.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:38 IST
Pak-made medicines, arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists killed in J-K's Nagrota
Visual of recovered medicines. Image Credit: ANI

A significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines were recovered from the possession of four terrorists who were neutralised in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday, sources said. Several packets of SURFI, Flagyl tablets and Dicloran 75 mg injection are among medicines recovered from the killed terrorists, they said.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered in large quantities from the terrorists. According to sources, the recovery includes 6 Ak 56 Rifles, 5 Ak 47 rifles, 1 UGBI gun, 3 wireless sets, 3 pistols, 9 empty Ak magazines, 16 full Ak magazines, 7 bags, 1 RDX, 1 bundle of wire, 30 hand grenades, 3 battery cell, 6 blankets, 2 wrist watches, 2 RD remotes, 20-kilogram explosive material, 2 cutters, 4 raincoats, 4 pouches, codex wire 15 meters, 5 mobile phones, 2 compasses, 1 detonator and burn currency.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists were eliminated. According to sources, the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone said that it was possible terrorists were planning a "big attack" and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union territory.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is "unprecedented". "It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am today during a routine check. "During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark says mutated coronavirus from mink farms most likely extinct

A new, mutated strain of the novel coronavirus stemming from mink farms in Denmark is most likely extinct, the health ministry said on Thursday, amid fears the new strain could compromise COVID-19 vaccines.No further cases of mink variant w...

Google Pay redesigned to simplify payments, manage expenses

The Google Pay app on Androidand iOSis getting a major design upgrade, offering more insights into spending and multiple layers of security to keep the money and information private and safe.The new version of Google Pay is initially rollin...

Soccer-Atletico's title credentials face Barca test

La Ligas only unbeaten side, Atletico Madrid will have their title aspirations put to the test this weekend when they host Barcelona. Atleti have started the season in fine fettle, winning five and drawing two of their seven fixtures to sit...

Lockdowns in Europe avoidable, vaccines 'not a silver bullet' - WHO Europe

Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization WHO Europe office said on Thursday.Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said that some health systems...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020