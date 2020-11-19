Pak-made medicines, arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists killed in J-K's Nagrota

A significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines were recovered from the possession of four terrorists who were neutralised in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday, sources said. Several packets of SURFI, Flagyl tablets and Dicloran 75 mg injection are among medicines recovered from the killed terrorists, they said.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered in large quantities from the terrorists. According to sources, the recovery includes 6 Ak 56 Rifles, 5 Ak 47 rifles, 1 UGBI gun, 3 wireless sets, 3 pistols, 9 empty Ak magazines, 16 full Ak magazines, 7 bags, 1 RDX, 1 bundle of wire, 30 hand grenades, 3 battery cell, 6 blankets, 2 wrist watches, 2 RD remotes, 20-kilogram explosive material, 2 cutters, 4 raincoats, 4 pouches, codex wire 15 meters, 5 mobile phones, 2 compasses, 1 detonator and burn currency.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists were eliminated. According to sources, the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone said that it was possible terrorists were planning a "big attack" and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union territory.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is "unprecedented". "It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am today during a routine check. "During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said. (ANI)