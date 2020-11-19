Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naukri.com report shows hiring activity in IT sector picked up in September

Hiring activity in the information technology (IT) sector was the least impacted due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rather it saw an upward trend, peaking in September for hardware roles (63 per cent) and software roles (20 per cent), stated a report by Naukri.com on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:54 IST
Naukri.com report shows hiring activity in IT sector picked up in September
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hiring activity in the information technology (IT) sector was the least impacted due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rather it saw an upward trend, peaking in September for hardware roles (63 per cent) and software roles (20 per cent), stated a report by Naukri.com on Thursday. "The IT-sector remains one of the least impacted sectors in terms of hiring from the global pandemic. With all businesses going virtual, the demand for professionals in the software and hardware segments has been steady. Overall, the sector saw an upward month-on-month (M-O-M) recovery, peaking in September for hardware (63 per cent) and software roles (20 per cent)," stated the report.

"IT hardware sector saw a growth of 10 per cent in September when compared to the pre-COVID period of February. On the other hand, IT software was down by 28 per cent in October," it further added. Top roles that recruiters were hiring for included software developer, tech lead, tech architect, testing engineer, technical content developer, database architect and solution architect.

According to Naukri.com, roles such as technical content developer, solution architect and database architect saw a 350 per cent, 150 per cent and 100 per cent growth respectively in demand year-on-year (Y-O-Y). Even tech architect roles witnessed a growth of over 50 per cent Y-O-Y. Cities like Bengaluru (22 per cent), Delhi (13 per cent), Hyderabad (9 per cent), Pune (9 per cent) and Chennai (7 per cent) contribute to 60 per cent of the jobs in the IT sector.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that companies like IBM, Cognizant, Accenture, TCS, Dell, Tech Mahindra, MindTree, Xerox and Adobe were looking to hire candidates as of now. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for duping 160 people by promising jobs in High Court

Two people, including a 55-year- old government teacher were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating nearly 160 job aspirants of over Rs 3 crore by promising them employment in the High Court, police said. The duo along with two ot...

Bypoll to RS seat vacated due to Paswan's death on Dec 14: EC

Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat vacated following the death of veteran LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan will be held on December 14, the Election Commission said on Thursday. Paswans term as a member of the Upper House from Bihar was to otherwise...

Celebrate Chhath at home, West Bengal govt urges devotees

The West Bengal government on Thursday urged the people of the Bihari community to perform Chhath Puja rituals at home or at nearby water bodies in small groups, and shun processions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporte...

NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests COVID-19 positive

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Thursday. Khadse will be admitted to a city-based hospital.Natha bhau as Khadse is known tested positive on Thursday aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020