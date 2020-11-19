Left Menu
J-K LG Manoj Sinha meets injured police personnel in Nagrota encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Government Medical College, Jammu to meet police personnel injured in an encounter at Nagrota earlier today where four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:23 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha met injured police personnel in Nagrota encounter on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Government Medical College, Jammu to meet police personnel injured in an encounter at Nagrota earlier today where four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Advisor to the LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also met the injured security personnel at GMC Jammu. He complimented the Jawans for their bravery and assured the best possible medical assistance to them.

Meanwhile, Devender Anand, PRO Defence, Jammu said: "Synergy between forces is commendable. There was no collateral damage and a heavy amount of arms was recovered. Hard intelligence and close coordination made the operation possible. No one can disturb the peace and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the Nagrota encounter site earlier today.

A significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines was recovered from the possession of four terrorists who were neutralised in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday, sources said. The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists were eliminated.

"These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added. The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am today during a routine check.

"During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said. (ANI)

