Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blast strikes natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai, witnesses say

A blast struck the Al Arish-Al Qantara natural gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, three witnesses told Reuters. They said flames and thick plumes of smoke rose from the pipeline, describing the scene from their vantage points in and around the city of al-Arish. The scale of the damage was not immediately clear.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:26 IST
Blast strikes natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai, witnesses say

A blast struck the Al Arish-Al Qantara natural gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, three witnesses told Reuters. They said flames and thick plumes of smoke rose from the pipeline, describing the scene from their vantage points in and around the city of al-Arish.

The scale of the damage was not immediately clear. Reuters could not immediately reach the authorities for comment.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

At Thalys attack trial, passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilise an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan n...

Malawi court frees pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

A Malawi magistrate released self-proclaimed prophet and businessman Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary from custody on Thursday, saying the arrest of the couple, who face charges of money-laundering, theft and fraud in South Africa, was il...

Mixed Martial Arts-Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has signed an agreement for a rematch against American Dustin Poirier in January, according to his website The Mac Life httpwww.themaclife.com on Thursday. McGregor, who has not fought since kno...

EXCLUSIVE-EU Commission to intervene in tech, carmakers' patent dispute -document

The European Commission plans to step into the patent dispute between tech companies and carmakers and may set up a system to check whether some patents are essential to a technology standard as claimed, according to a Commission document.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020