Blast strikes natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai, witnesses say
A blast struck the Al Arish-Al Qantara natural gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, three witnesses told Reuters. They said flames and thick plumes of smoke rose from the pipeline, describing the scene from their vantage points in and around the city of al-Arish. The scale of the damage was not immediately clear.Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:26 IST
A blast struck the Al Arish-Al Qantara natural gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, three witnesses told Reuters. They said flames and thick plumes of smoke rose from the pipeline, describing the scene from their vantage points in and around the city of al-Arish.
The scale of the damage was not immediately clear. Reuters could not immediately reach the authorities for comment.