UP CM condoles loss of lives in Pratapgarh road accident, announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each of the next of kin who lost their lives in the Pratapgarh road accident.

ANI | Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:33 IST
UP CM condoles loss of lives in Pratapgarh road accident, announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each of the next of kin who lost their lives in the Pratapgarh road accident. Fourteen people including six children were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under the limits of Manikpur police station last night, police said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each to next of the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the Pratapgarh road accident," the Chief Minister's Office said. Meanwhile, Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims. (ANI)

