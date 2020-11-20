Left Menu
Andhra CM to inaugurate Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival today

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival is set to start on Friday here on the banks of river Tungabhadra.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:07 IST
Andhra CM to inaugurate Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival today
Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival is set to start on Friday here on the banks of river Tungabhadra.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival is set to start on Friday here on the banks of river Tungabhadra. The festival is observed for a period of 12 days.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will commence the Pushkaram at around 1:10 pm at Sankal Bagh ghat. He will also offer special prayers. Like previous years, no Pushkaram (synonymous with holy dips) will be allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Permission for only special prayers and rituals have been given at ghats.

The state government officials have made tight security arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. Additional police forces are deployed to see that no untoward incident takes place. (ANI)

