Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Office Bearers Appointed in Tamil Nadu to Initiate Prime Minister's 137 Welfare Schemes, Inclusive of Financial Aid for Farmers

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) ⦁ Former Government High Official Dr. Rajaraman Takes Charge as the Head of the State ⦁ Opportunities given to non-political veterans To implement the Indian Prime Minister’s 137 special welfare schemes, Former Government High Official Dr. Rajaraman appointed as the Head of the State, for the voluntary organisation ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan’.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:33 IST
New Office Bearers Appointed in Tamil Nadu to Initiate Prime Minister's 137 Welfare Schemes, Inclusive of Financial Aid for Farmers
Representative image

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) ⦁ Former Government High Official Dr. Rajaraman Takes Charge as the Head of the State ⦁ Opportunities given to non-political veterans To implement the Indian Prime Minister's 137 special welfare schemes, Former Government High Official Dr. Rajaraman appointed as the Head of the State, for the voluntary organisation 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan'. The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi has introduced 137 special welfare schemes with the aim to benefit the poor in the country. The schemes are directly implemented nationwide from his office.

Special welfare schemes such as 'Financial Aid for Farmers', Educational Aid for school children, and various schemes are being executed through this organisation. To implement these special welfare schemes, the Prime Minister of India founded a voluntary organisation 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan' and appointed his brother Mr. Prahalad Modi as National President. Further, the Prime Minister of India ensures that schemes reach the general public with the support of non-political veterans. The awareness events for these schemes have gained fast-pace in states including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Currently, to accelerate the pace in Tamil Nadu, retired government officer Dr. Rajaraman has been appointed as the Head of the State for the voluntary organisation.

It is notable that he has served and retired as Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Department. Likewise, Mr. Muralidharan, an empowered entrepreneur in the agricultural trade is appointed as Secretary-State, and Mr. Mohan Kumar Reddy, a prominent person in the field of advertising is appointed as Co-ordinator-State for the voluntary organisation. Commenting on his new role, Dr. Rajaraman said, "It gives me great pleasure that I have been appointed as the Head of the State for Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan. We are provided with a great responsibility to deliver the Prime Minister's projects to the poor and marginalized section in the villages of Tamil Nadu.

We will ensure that the aid reaches the true beneficiaries in the districts, municipalities, panchayats, and villages in the State, by appointing officers who will directly and through voluntary organisations in those areas, will create awareness about these special schemes. We have set a target for the coming year 2021, that these benefits should reach at least 2,00,000 beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu, within the 12 months from January to December." Image: Former Government High Official Dr. Rajaraman appointed as the Head of the State, for the voluntary organisation 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan' - L-R: Dr. A. Rajaraman, State President - 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan' (voluntary organisation), Mr. Jayghosh Maharaj, National Ingredient - 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan' (voluntary organisation), Mr. Prahalad Modi, National President - 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan' (voluntary organisation) PWR PWR

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Emmanuel Lenain calls on Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss potential projects in NE States

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain called on Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and d...

PM to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conferencing.&#160; The PMO said in a statement on Friday that Modi ...

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020