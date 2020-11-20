Emmanuel Lenain calls on Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss potential projects in NE States

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed potential projects in the North Eastern States.

The Ambassador also recalled the fond memories of his visit to Kashmir valley early this year as a member of the group of Ambassadors visiting the Union Territory of J&K.

The Ambassador conveyed to the Union Minister, the desire of the Government of France to explore the avenues and opportunities of collaboration in different sectors in the North Eastern States as well as tourism and other potentials in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh spelt out different sectors in which, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, collaborative initiatives had been undertaken in the Northeast. In this regard, he referred to the Centre of Excellence Citrus Fruit Park set up at Mizoram with Israeli collaboration and collaboration of Japan in some of the infrastructural works.

As for Northeast, Dr Jitendra Singh said, there were vast areas of unexplored potential which were waiting to be explored. These, he said, included tourism, handicraft, handloom as well as food and fruit sectors.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only given special emphasis to the development of the North-Eastern region but also reoriented "Look East Policy" into "Act-East" policy and take a number of steps to increase engagement with the countries across the eastern borders. In this regard, he also mentioned the Indo-Bangladesh agreement on the exchange of Enclaves, which was finalized with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the Prime Minister's initiative to amend 100-year-old Indian Forest Act to promote Bamboo products and their trade.

(With Inputs from PIB)