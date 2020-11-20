Left Menu
Tsakani Maluleke appointed as Auditor-General of South Africa

The President made the appointment in terms of Section 193(4) read with Section 189 of the Constitution, on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:53 IST
Maluleke succeeds Kimi Makwetu who passed away due to illness on 11 November 2020, just weeks before the expiry of his term of office. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Tsakani Maluleke as Auditor-General of South Africa for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 December 2020.

Maluleke succeeds Kimi Makwetu who passed away due to illness on 11 November 2020, just weeks before the expiry of his term of office.

Maluleke served as Deputy Auditor-General since 2014.

The incoming Auditor-General is a Chartered Accountant and registered auditor who holds a B Comm (Accounting) and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Cape Town.

She also obtained a Post-graduate Diploma in Development and Public Management from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.

Maluleke has more than 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors, spanning diverse areas, including Auditing, Consulting, Corporate Advisory, Development Finance, Investment Management and Skills Development Agencies.

Since 2014, she has served as the Deputy Auditor-General and CEO of the Office of the Auditor-General of South Africa, the first woman to hold this executive position in the organisation's history.

She is a seasoned business leader with a wealth of corporate governance experience gained through participation on numerous corporate boards and strategic committees.

Maluleke served on the Presidential BEE Advisory Council where she led a sub-committee that developed recommendations that influenced key amendments to legislation and regulations relating to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment.

Her career has been grounded in a passion and duty to actively contribute to the entry and advancement of black men and women in the accountancy profession.

She has pursued this passion through her work with various organisations including Business Unity South Africa, African Women Chartered Accountants, and the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa, of which she is a Past President.

Her current role as the Non-Executive Chair of the Board of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants is a continuation of this work.

President Ramaphosa has congratulated Maluleke on reaching this remarkable personal milestone and wished her well in her leadership of an institution charged with advancing public sector accountability and contributing to the building of an ethical and capable state.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

