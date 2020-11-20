Left Menu
Muted Chatth Puja at Mumbai beaches as BMC imposing restrictions on celebrations due to Covid-19

Mumbai is witnessing a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:00 IST
BMC restricts celebrations of Chhath Puja at Juhu Beach (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai is witnessing a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A visitor at the beach said, "There's usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are going to celebrate it at home. We support the government's decision."

Another visitor said, "We support the government's decision for restricting celebrations of Chhath Puja in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. " The police officials were seen guarding the Juhu beach to avoid any gathering amid the Chhath Puja festival.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed while celebrating Chhath Puja in the state. These include urging people to not crowd the waterfronts and beaches and instead, celebrate it from their homes. The festival that began on Wednesday is set to conclude on Saturday. (ANI)

