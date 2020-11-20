Left Menu
Devotees flout COVID-19 safety norms, throng ghats in Bihar for Chhath Puja celebrations

Thousands of devotees throng ghats on Friday near Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur district for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival- Chhath Puja, to pay obeisance to the Lord Sun.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:13 IST
Devotees take part in Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats near Aurai (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of devotees throng ghats on Friday near Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur district for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival- Chhath Puja, to pay obeisance to the Lord Sun. During the four-day celebration period of Chhath Puja, rituals are performed known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi.

The four-day-long Hindu festival, Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, began on Wednesday. Day one: The first day of the Puja is referred to as Nahay Khay.A traditional meal is prepared and served it as bhog in the afternoon.

On the second day of Chhath puja, Kharna, the women observe Nirjala vrata (fast without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast only in the evening after worship the sun during the sunset. The third day is called Sandhya Arghya and women observe a day-long fast and break it only the following day after sunrise.

The festivities conclude on the fourth and final day after devotees perform the Usha Arghya (meaning offering prayers to the rising sun). However, authorities have cautioned the devotees to refrain from gatherings and perform the celebrations at home.

But people at ghats were seen flouting COVID-19 safety norms. Many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings.

