Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 2 lakh crores envisaged for setting up 5000 Compressed bio-gas plants: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that total of 5000 Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants with an approximate investment of Rs 2 lakh crores will be set up by the financial year 2023-24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:50 IST
Rs 2 lakh crores envisaged for setting up 5000 Compressed bio-gas plants: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that total of 5000 Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants with an approximate investment of Rs 2 lakh crores will be set up by the financial year 2023-24. "To boost the availability of affordable and clean transport fuels, a MoU was signed today between MoPNG and leading oil & gas marketing companies & technology providers to establish Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants across India under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative, in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan," read a press statement from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

MoUs were signed with energy companies viz. JBM Group, Adani Gas, Torrent Gas and Petronet LNG for setting up of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants, and with technology providers in CBG sectors IndianOil, Praj Industries, CEID Consultants & Bharat Biogas Energy for facilitating the availability of technology for the projects, the press statement read. Government of India, under the SATAT initiatives, envisages setting up of 5000 CBG plants by 2023-24 with the production target of 15 MMT, facilitating the creation of new employment opportunities and enhancing farmers' income towards further invigorating the rural economy.

Speaking about SATAT, Pradhan said, "We have developed a clear-cut roadmap for SATAT. I am glad to note that Indian industry players have shown immense interest in SATAT. Letter of intent for 600 CBG plants have already been given and with today's signing of MoUs for 900 plants, a total of 1500 CBG plants are at various stages of execution. Rs 30,000 Cr of investment is envisaged in these 900 plants. A total of 5000 CBG plants with an approximate investment of Rs. 2 lakh crores are envisaged. Biofuels have the potential to reduce our fuel import bill by Rs. 1 lakh crore." Elucidating the benefits of SATAT, Minister Pradhan said, "Benefits out of the SATAT will go to our farmers, rural areas and tribals. With the inclusion of forest waste, Agri-waste, animal husbandry waste and marine waste, SATAT involves a multi-pronged approach. With liberalized policy regime ensuring ease of doing business for entrepreneurs, off-take guarantee, financing and technology support, SATAT is all set to contribute towards doubling farmer's income, generating employment for the youth and ensuring clean energy for sustainable development.

The Minister also thanked the Reserve Bank of India for including CBG in priority sector lending framework. SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative for boosting production and availability of CBG as an alternative and affordable clean fuel for the transportation sector was launched by Government of India on 1.10.2018. The scheme envisages setting up of 5000 CBG plants by FY 2023-24. The signing of the MoUs will give a big fillip to the clean energy initiative of the Government.

Over the last two years, SATAT has grown into one of the flagship programs of MoPNG. SATAT will establish an ecosystem for the production of Compressed Bio Gas from various waste and biomass sources in the country leading to multiple benefits viz. reduction of natural gas import, reduction of GHG emission, reduction in burning of agriculture residues, remunerative income to farmers, employment generation, effective waste management etc. The initiative is in line with the goals of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission and boosting MSME sector. MOU Signing ceremony marks MoPNG's commitment towards SATAT and the increased participation of the private sector would help the nation in achieving indigenous and sustainable production of clean fuel.

SATAT initiative is also an important step towards the fulfilment of India's COP-21 commitments for carbon emission reduction. Pradhan, in his address, affirmed that completion of 5000 CBG plants will facilitate in lowering greenhouse gas emissions, remunerating farmers for agricultural residues and reducing natural gas imports, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swacch Bharat missions.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Samsung 2020 Smart TVs now support Google Assistant

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making the shot available outside of the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses o...

Punjab: Father of sacrilege accused shot dead in Bathinda

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower and father of an accused in a sacrilege incident was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said. Manohar Lal 53 was killed inside his shop at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in the district, they...

WRAPUP 7-Chances narrow of Trump overturning Biden's win after Georgia loss

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...

Soccer-Haiti's football boss banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse

FIFA has banned Haitis football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccers governing body said on Friday.FIFA provisional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020