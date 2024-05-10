Mehbooba Mufti expresses happiness after SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal, says "blind rule is prevailing in the country"

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti expressed happiness after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in the excise policy case. Targeting Centre over the arrests of opposition leader, Mufti said that blind rule is prevailing in the country.

"I am happy that Arvind Kejriwal got interim bail. These days, blind rule is prevailing in the country. Anyone can be put in jail and it takes so much time to get bail, This is very bad," Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Ganderbal. In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy, with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ordered Kejriwal to surrender on June 2. The bench also made it clear that the grant of interim bail will not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal which is pending consideration before it.

In its order today, the apex court rejected the arguments of ED that granting interim bail or release of campaigning would be giving premium of placing the politicians in a beneficial position compared to ordinary citizens of this country. Kejriwal, while filing an appeal in the apex court had contended that his arrest after the announcement of the General Elections was "motivated by extraneous considerations".

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)

