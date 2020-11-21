Man shot dead at SP MLC Amit Yadav's residence in Lucknow amid birthday celebration
One person was shot dead at the residence of Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav on Friday night amid birthday celebrations.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:25 IST
One person was shot dead at the residence of Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav on Friday night amid birthday celebrations. The deceased individual has been identified as Rakesh Rawat.
According to Somen Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rawat was fired by accident by the MLC's nephew, Pankaj Yadav, who was showing the gun to his friends. "Last night, five boys were celebrating the birthday of Vinay Yadav, a friend of MLC Amit Yadav's nephew, Pankaj Yadav. While showing the 32-bore country-made pistol to his friends, Pankaj accidentally shot his friend Rakesh Rawat, who died instantly," Verma said.
The four present at the party have been taken into police custody. Investigation revealed that the gun belonged to Pankaj, and a magazine and three cartridges for the same have been recovered at the residence of the MLC.
