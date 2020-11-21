Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM says India is going through 'important' phase of change, next 25 years are crucial

Building up to the 100th anniversary of the country's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is going through an important phase of change and the next 25 years will be an important period for the nation.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:16 IST
PM says India is going through 'important' phase of change, next 25 years are crucial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students at the convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University. Image Credit: ANI

Building up to the 100th anniversary of the country's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is going through an important phase of change and the next 25 years will be an important period for the nation. Addressing Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University's (PDPU) students virtually during the convocation ceremony, he said, "Today's India is going through an important phase of change. You have a responsibility to shape the current and future of the country. Think for a second, we are living in a golden period. You may have not thought about this but you are."

While addressing the students, PM Modi said, "India is completing its 75 years of independence in 2022. And we will complete 100 years of independence in 2047. This means these 25 years will be the most important years. India's most important 25 years is in tune with your important years." He further said that only those people succeed in life who ingrain a sense of responsibility. "Success begins when one takes up the responsibilities, and those who feel a sense of burden, fail," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the ongoing pandemic situation, while keeping the spirit of optimism high: "Major changes are taking place around the world and there are several opportunities available for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment. It is not an easy thing to graduate at a time when the world is facing such a big crisis. But your abilities are much bigger than these challenges." He will also lay the foundation stone of a 45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel and Centre of Excellence on Water Technology at the university, and inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation, Translational Research Centre and Sports Complex. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi tourist dies after slipping down hill in Himachal

A 23-year-old tourist from Delhi died after he allegedly slipped down a hill in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Saturday. Arun Kumar Gaur, hailing from Karampura in Delhi, had gone for camping along with his friends to Dhar...

Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabias King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom, the presidents office said Saturday. The leaders discussed improving relations between the two coun...

Future update to bring Xbox Series X controller support to Apple devices

Apple is working with Microsoft to bring support for the Xbox Series X controller to its devices including iPhones and iPads, according to the companys support page.Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbo...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp held by Delhi BJP youth wing

Donating blood is a great virtue and it has health benefits too, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha here. Vardhan thanked the Delhi BJP and its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020