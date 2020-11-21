Two JeM associates arrested in J-K's Awantipora, incriminating materials recovered

Two terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have been arrested and incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh, residents of Wagad Tral and Chatlam Pampore respectively.

"As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support, shelter besides transporting of arms/ ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore and Tral area. They were also found involved in passing sensitive information to the terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM," police said. They said that incriminating materials were also recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the at Tral and Pampore police stations respectively and further investigation is undergoing in the matter.