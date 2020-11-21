Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tarun Chugh hails Centre's decision to send Sikh jatha to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday lauded the decision of the Central government to send a Sikh 'jatha' from India to visit the Janam Asthan Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:03 IST
Tarun Chugh hails Centre's decision to send Sikh jatha to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday lauded the decision of the Central government to send a Sikh 'jatha' from India to visit the Janam Asthan Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. As per a statement, the jatha would visit Nankana Sahib from November 27 to December 1 as a part of Indo-Pak bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all health-related protocol will be strictly followed, and the size of the Jatha is, therefore, likely to be reduced. The Jatha would leave via Wagha border in Amritsar," Chugh added. He further said that special efforts had been made by the Central government to ensure that Sikhs in India could regularly pay their respect at gurdwaras in Pakistan.

The BJP leader further said that problems of Sikh and Hindu minorities in Pakistan had been taken up for redressal at the appropriate quarters. "It is in deference to their religious sentiments that a special Jatha has been planned for the Sikh devotees on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji," he added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Researchers have found that abnormalities in the immune systems T cells is linked to pneumonia seen in COVID-19 patients, findings which may lead to new ways of avoiding severe lung infection caused by the novel coronavirus. According to th...

KITE in among elite list of best models in HRD category of NITI Aayog

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education KITE is among the elite list of best models in Human Resources Development category published by NITI Aayog. The report, released on Nov 17, highlights the interventions made by KITE in...

Opposition working against national unity, integrity: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are working against the national unity and integrity. Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in connection with the u...

Iran tightens COVID-19 restrictions, but some streets still busy

Iran introduced tougher restrictions on Saturday to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs, but state media reported widespread flouting of the rules. Tehran streets are crow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020