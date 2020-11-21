Tarun Chugh hails Centre's decision to send Sikh jatha to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday lauded the decision of the Central government to send a Sikh 'jatha' from India to visit the Janam Asthan Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. As per a statement, the jatha would visit Nankana Sahib from November 27 to December 1 as a part of Indo-Pak bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines.
"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all health-related protocol will be strictly followed, and the size of the Jatha is, therefore, likely to be reduced. The Jatha would leave via Wagha border in Amritsar," Chugh added. He further said that special efforts had been made by the Central government to ensure that Sikhs in India could regularly pay their respect at gurdwaras in Pakistan.
The BJP leader further said that problems of Sikh and Hindu minorities in Pakistan had been taken up for redressal at the appropriate quarters. "It is in deference to their religious sentiments that a special Jatha has been planned for the Sikh devotees on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji," he added.
