Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases increasing in Indore due to festive gathering in markets, says Nodal Officer

Indore has been reporting an increase in daily COVID-19 cases due to festive gatherings in markets and change in weather.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:19 IST
COVID-19 cases increasing in Indore due to festive gathering in markets, says Nodal Officer
Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodel Officier of indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indore has been reporting an increase in daily COVID-19 cases due to festive gatherings in markets and change in weather. The recovery rate has also fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries, according to officials.

While talking to ANI, Nodal Officer for COVID-19 in Indore, Dr Amit Malakar said, "COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore with 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries." The city has conducted COVID-19 sample test on a total of 4,684 people out of which 492 people were found positive on Friday. The medical officials are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season.

On what steps district administration should take to curb the spread, Dr Amit Malakar they will take several decisions after meeting the Crisis Management Group. The medical officer also urged people to actively report any symptoms at fever clinics and hospitals. He said that it will reduce the fatality rate.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday has announced night curfew in five districts, including Indore and Bhopal, due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The curfew will begin on November 21 at 10 pm. (ANI)

Also Read: Powered by Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt's progressive agenda, hardwork of BJP's MP unit, party has emerged as people's unparalleled choice: Modi.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan. 20

Twitter Inc will transfer control of the POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the company said.The POTUS account is the official account of the President of the United States and is separate from the realDonaldTrump acc...

C'garh planning to give farming status to fisheries: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will take initiative towards providing farming status to pisciculture. Addressing a conference to mark World Fisheries Day, Baghel asked the fishing community to foc...

Women passengers allowed to travel during non-peak hours from Nov 23: Southern Railway

Chennai, Nov21PTI Southern Railway on Saturday said women passengers other than essential services staff would be allowed to travel in suburban train services during non-peak hours with effect from November 23. Southern Railway, in a press ...

BPF lone MP resigns from Rajya Sabha;will join BJP Sunday

BJP ally Bodoland Peoples Fronts founding member and MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from Rajya Sabha Saturday and announced he will join the saffron party on Sunday. Daimary, who had declared on November 11 that he will resign from the party,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020