Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh planning to give farming status to fisheries: CM Baghel

Addressing a conference to mark World Fisheries Day, Baghel asked the fishing community to focus on scientific methods and better management of sale of produce to improve their economic condition, a release issued by the state public relations department said. "The state government will take initiative to give status of farming to fisheries.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:18 IST
C'garh planning to give farming status to fisheries: CM Baghel
On the occasion, Baghel distributed motorcycles fitted with ice boxes to 15 fishermen and autorickshaws equipped with ice boxes to two fishermen, the statement said. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will take initiative towards providing farming status to pisciculture. Addressing a conference to mark World Fisheries Day, Baghel asked the fishing community to focus on scientific methods and better management of the sale of products to improve their economic condition, a release issued by the state public relations department said.

"The state government will take initiative to give the status of farming to fisheries. Directives have been issued to the officials to make a plan in this regard," the release quoted Baghel as saying. Like agriculture, initiative of providing interest- free loans from cooperative banks for fisheries and rebate in electricity rates to the Nishad, Kenwat and Dhimar communities engaged in fishing will be taken, he added.

"The fishermen community is being given grant-in-aid in various schemes, but this has not changed their economic condition much. It is necessary they adopt scientific methods of fish farming and focus on better management of the sale of produce," he said. This will not only improve their economic condition, but Chhattisgarh will also emerge as the top state in the country in terms of fish production like paddy production, the CM added.

On the occasion, Baghel distributed motorcycles fitted with ice boxes to 15 fishermen and autorickshaws equipped with ice boxes to two fishermen, the statement said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan. 20

Twitter Inc will transfer control of the POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the company said.The POTUS account is the official account of the President of the United States and is separate from the realDonaldTrump acc...

C'garh planning to give farming status to fisheries: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will take initiative towards providing farming status to pisciculture. Addressing a conference to mark World Fisheries Day, Baghel asked the fishing community to foc...

Women passengers allowed to travel during non-peak hours from Nov 23: Southern Railway

Chennai, Nov21PTI Southern Railway on Saturday said women passengers other than essential services staff would be allowed to travel in suburban train services during non-peak hours with effect from November 23. Southern Railway, in a press ...

BPF lone MP resigns from Rajya Sabha;will join BJP Sunday

BJP ally Bodoland Peoples Fronts founding member and MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from Rajya Sabha Saturday and announced he will join the saffron party on Sunday. Daimary, who had declared on November 11 that he will resign from the party,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020