First meeting of MP's cow cabinet tomorrow

First meeting of MP's cow cabinet tomorrowPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:32 IST
The first meeting of the `Gaucabinet' (cow cabinet) in Madhya Pradesh, formed with the aimof promoting and protecting the cow, will take place onSunday
The cabinet brings together ministries of AnimalHusbandry, Panchayat and Rural Development, Forest, Revenue,Home and Agriculture
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would chair themeeting virtually, officials said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh
- Gaucabinet