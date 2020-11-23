Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women in J-K's Rajouri learn handicraft skills under PM Mahila Shakti Yojana

In a bid to empower the women of Jammu and Kashmir's far-flung areas, various handicraft skills are being imparted through Centre sponsored schemes under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Shakti Yojana.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:03 IST
Women in J-K's Rajouri learn handicraft skills under PM Mahila Shakti Yojana
Handicraft instructor Krishna Kumari from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri talking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to empower the women of Jammu and Kashmir's far-flung areas, various handicraft skills are being imparted through Centre sponsored schemes under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Shakti Yojana. Women here are encouraged to learn abilities such as embroidery, tailoring, and stitching through the government's special skill development programs.

"We are training to empower them. In the future, they can even take loans and form their own societies and associations," said Handicraft instructor Krishna Kumari. Kumari explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, they were forced to close their centers. But the training has resumed since October 15. "Girls come from faraway places. Most are uneducated and some are even educated," she said.

Rabina Kouser, a student from the Rajouri district, is pleased with the government handicrafts training program. While praising the Centre schemes, Rabina said, that women in Budhal Tehsil are learning the handicraft skills with great enthusiasm. "We come from very far away places. We want to stand on our feet. We are being taught with very fine teachers. Also, we learn with great enthusiasm. Some of the girls who have learned the skills have opened their own centers even after their marriage," Kouser said.

Women from the mountainous region with a poor background also come to learn and work on their skills so that they could stand on their feet, said another student, Shaheen Akhter. "This is a very good initiative by the government. Everybody wants to do something in life and stand on their feet. The girls here are keen to learn. They want to stand on their own feet," Akhter said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Redmi Note 9 5G series listed on JD.com ahead of official launch

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 5G series on November 26. Ahead of the official launch, the upcoming series has been listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, revealing the front and back panels.The JD listin...

Records tumble as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 in EPL

Liverpool set a club record of 64 top-flight home matches unbeaten by overwhelming Leicester in a 3-0 win in the Premier League. Diog o Jota had a record of his own, becoming the first player to score in his first four home top-division ...

Soccer-Man City must be careful in managing Aguero, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Sergio Agueros importance to the team but says he will not rush the Argentine striker back into action. Aguero injured his hamstring in Citys 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United ...

China stocks rally as cyclicals gain on recovery hopes; Hong Kong shares down

China stocks climbed on Monday, helped by strong gains in cyclical firms on domestic and global economic recovery hopes, fuelled by COVID-19 vaccine progress. The CSI300 index was up 0.9 at 4,987.31 points at the end of the morning session,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020