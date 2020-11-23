Public toilet collapses in Mumbai's Kurla area, woman rescued
A woman was rescued after she got trapped inside the toilet that collapsed in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Monday, local authorities said.
A woman was rescued after she got trapped inside the toilet that collapsed in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Monday, local authorities said. The incident was reported in the early hours of Monday and the fire brigade team was pressed into service to start the rescue operation.
Soon after being rescued, the woman was administered first aid and then sent to a hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)