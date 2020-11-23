Fire breaks out in labourer sheds in Himachal's Solan district
ANI | Solan (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:06 IST
Two fire tenders are present at the spot. "No one has been injured so far," said Fire officer Raja Ram.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)