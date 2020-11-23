Left Menu
Development News Edition

27 E-Lok Adalats organized in 15 States from June to Oct

To facilitate access to justice amidst the constraints placed by Covid-19 and various public health guidelines, the Legal Services Authorities have ingeniously integrated technology into its conventional methods of justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:22 IST
27 E-Lok Adalats organized in 15 States from June to Oct
Online Lok Adalat popularly known as E -Lok Adalat is one such innovation of Legal Services Institutions where technology has been used to its maximum advantage and has become a platform to deliver justice at the doorstep of people.  Image Credit: ANI

In the period of turbulence caused by the pandemic, Legal Services Authorities creatively adapted to the new normal and moved Lok Adalat to the virtual platform. From June 2020 to October 2020, 27 E-Lok Adalats have been organized in 15 States wherein 4.83 lakh cases were taken up and 2.51 lakh cases disposed of resulting in settlement of Rs 1409 cr. Further, during November 2020, E-Lok Adalats have been organized in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana so far wherein 16,651 cases were taken up and 12,686 disposed of resulting in settlement of Rs 107.4 cr.

The global pandemic has fundamentally changed the way in which the Legal Services Institutions function. To facilitate access to justice amidst the constraints placed by Covid-19 and various public health guidelines, the Legal Services Authorities have ingeniously integrated technology into its conventional methods of justice delivery. Online Lok Adalat popularly known as E -Lok Adalat is one such innovation of Legal Services Institutions where technology has been used to its maximum advantage and has become a platform to deliver justice at the doorstep of people. E- Lok Adalats are also cost-effective as it eliminates the need for organisational expenses.

Organised by Legal Services Authorities, Lok Adalats (State as well as National) are an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) model wherein pre-litigation and pending cases in the courts are disposed on the basis of amicable settlement without any expense on the part of litigants. It is free of cost and expeditious method of bringing litigating parties on the same side and saving them from the rigours of trial under an adversarial system of adjudication which is generally perceived to be time-consuming, complex and costly. Lok Adalats are also instrumental in reducing the burden on arrears of the court disposal of long-pending litigation between the parties.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra not to allow entry to those with COVID-19 symptoms

Maharashtra government on Monday announced that people with COVID-19 symptoms seeking to enter the states from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa would be turned back. The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with sy...

IHF, Villgro Innovations Foundation launch platform to fight infectious diseases

India Health Fund IHF, a Tata Trusts initiative, and Villgro Innovations Foundation on Monday launched a collaborative platform Innovate for the fight against Infectious Diseases. The collaboration will support the development of affordable...

Tribes India includes new immunity-boosting products

Tribes India is continuing with making its product offerings more attractive to its customers, and at the same time helping millions of tribal enterprises get larger markets. Keeping this as the objective, over the last month, Tribes India ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund's Sancho could be back with coach Favre banking on rotation

Borussia Dortmunds Jadon Sancho could return to the lineup against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday with coach Lucien Favre saying rotation will be the key for their busy schedule until the end of the year. The 20-year-old Eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020