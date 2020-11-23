Union Ministers, WB, Punjab CMs condole demise of Tarun Gogoi

Left Menu
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and chief ministers of States condoled the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:13 IST
Tarun Gogoi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and chief ministers of States condoled the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday. In a tweet, Defence Minister Singh said, "Anguished by the demise of Assam's former Chief Minister, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. Blessed with a warm personality he made a notable contribution to Assam's development and public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a tweet in Hindi said, "The death of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who was dedicated to the empowerment of the poor, weak and backward sections, is an irreparable loss not only to the state but also to the country. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed sadness at the demise of three-time chief minister of Assam.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers," Banerjee said in a tweet. Amarinder Singh said, "Deeply pained by the unfortunate demise of veteran Congressman and former CM Assam #TarunGogoi Ji. He was a visionary leader and played a pivotal role in rebuilding Assam. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Rest In peace!"

Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 86. "Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi breathed his last at 5.34 pm on Monday at Guwahati Medical College," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi whose health condition started deteriorating last Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

The veteran Congress Party leader was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure and was on dialysis. (ANI)

