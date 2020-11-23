Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAI commences Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020

To raise awareness on Aviation Safety, AAI will undertake various employee engagement programs at the airports and ANS stations like reviewing documents and facilities, Mock exercises, preventive maintenance etc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:09 IST
AAI commences Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020
Shri Maneesh Kumar DDG, DGCA has emphasized to achieve long term objective of Zero fatality by the year 2030 as envisaged by ICAO in its Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP-2020-22) through better managed safety systems of stakeholders.  Image Credit: Twitter(@AAI_Official)

Airports Authority of India (AAI) commenced Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020 (23rd November to 27th November 2020). The week-long celebration is being observed at all airports and ANS locations managed by AAI across India.

Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI, requested all Regional Executive Directors & Airport Directors to be proactive and to devote time personally for monitoring the safety performance of their respective region/station. Shri Singh further stressed that during Covid-19 situation in spite of reduced flight movements, it has been observed that wildlife/bird menace has increased at airports. Safety preventive measures should continue unabated irrespective of traffic volume.

To raise awareness on Aviation Safety, AAI will undertake various employee engagement programs at the airports and ANS stations like reviewing documents and facilities, Mock exercises, preventive maintenance etc. Various social campaigns too will be rolled out to raise awareness on the issue. Banners and posters are being displayed across AAI offices and operational centres to educate both external and internal stakeholders on the significance of the Safety Awareness Week.

Shri Maneesh Kumar DDG, DGCA has emphasized to achieve long term objective of Zero fatality by the year 2030 as envisaged by ICAO in its Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP-2020-22) through better managed safety systems of stakeholders.

In order to make people of the surrounding community aware about their role in ensuring the safety of aircraft operating in the local airport, Airport Directors will be organizing awareness programme in school/colleges on the role of local residents in aviation safety.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt reduces performance security of value of commercial contracts

The Delhi government has reduced performance security to three per cent of the value of commercial contracts in view of financial problems being faced by contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official statement. The government h...

'Love jihad': SIT submits report to Kanpur Range IG

A special investigation team formed to probe into incidents of love jihad here submitted its report to the Kanpur Range IG, stating that girls were cheated in 11 of the 14 cases investigated by it. In the remaining three cases, girls said...

Mozambique, Tanzania to launch joint operations against insurgents

Mozambique and Tanzania are to launch joint operations to combat an Islamist insurgency under an agreement that will also see some 500 suspected insurgents extradited, Mozambiques state-owned newspaper Noticias said on Monday. The three-yea...

Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020