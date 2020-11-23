AAI commences Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020

Airports Authority of India (AAI) commenced Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020 (23rd November to 27th November 2020). The week-long celebration is being observed at all airports and ANS locations managed by AAI across India.

Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI, requested all Regional Executive Directors & Airport Directors to be proactive and to devote time personally for monitoring the safety performance of their respective region/station. Shri Singh further stressed that during Covid-19 situation in spite of reduced flight movements, it has been observed that wildlife/bird menace has increased at airports. Safety preventive measures should continue unabated irrespective of traffic volume.

To raise awareness on Aviation Safety, AAI will undertake various employee engagement programs at the airports and ANS stations like reviewing documents and facilities, Mock exercises, preventive maintenance etc. Various social campaigns too will be rolled out to raise awareness on the issue. Banners and posters are being displayed across AAI offices and operational centres to educate both external and internal stakeholders on the significance of the Safety Awareness Week.

Shri Maneesh Kumar DDG, DGCA has emphasized to achieve long term objective of Zero fatality by the year 2030 as envisaged by ICAO in its Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP-2020-22) through better managed safety systems of stakeholders.

In order to make people of the surrounding community aware about their role in ensuring the safety of aircraft operating in the local airport, Airport Directors will be organizing awareness programme in school/colleges on the role of local residents in aviation safety.

