Vice President, chief ministers condole death of Tarun Gogoi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and were among leaders who expressed their condolences on the demise of Tarun Gogoi. Naidu said Tarun Gogoi faithfully served the nation in various capacities with dedication.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. In his public life spanning over five decades, he served the nation in various capacities with dedication. My condolences to bereaved family members and followers. Om Shanti!" the Vice President said in a tweet. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Gogoi will be remembered for his commitment to the development of northeast India. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said Tarun Gogoi considered service to people of Assam as the ultimate goal of his life.

Gogoi, 84, died on Monday evening at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. He had tested for COVID-19 in August. (ANI)