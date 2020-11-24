Left Menu
Hundreds visit shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali in J&K's Baramulla on Urs

The annual Urs (death anniversary) of revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali (RA), was observed with religious fervour at his shrine in Khanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Monday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:32 IST
Faithful pray at the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali (RA) in Baramulla on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The annual Urs (death anniversary) of revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali (RA), was observed with religious fervour at his shrine in Khanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Monday. Hundreds visited the shrine of the Sufi saint to pay obeisance while observing the COVID-19 norms. The devotees recited the holy Quran and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Khaliq Noori, Chief priest of the Shrine, said people come here every year to observe Urs. "We are thankful to each faithful. We want to send out the message that we should spread brotherhood, peace and love in the world." The visitors said that they felt blessed to be part of the celebrations, which will continue for several days.

"We are thankful to God for giving us the opportunity to observe Urs. We want to send out a message that everyone should follow the teachings of Allah and spread positivity," Bashir Ahmad, a devotee, said. Another faithful Maqbool Ahmad said people maintained social distancing. "We also adhered to the health guidelines. Masks and sanitizers were provided here."

Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali is one of the greatest Sufi and Islamic scholars who came here from Iran 600 years ago and spread the message of peace, love and humanity. The holy relics of Sufi saints were also displayed during the Urs. (ANI)

