VHP to launch nationwide campaign to collect funds for Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), along with Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is set to launch a nationwide campaign to collect funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:34 IST
VHP to launch nationwide campaign to collect funds for Ram temple in Ayodhya
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The VHP will embark on the ambitious campaign to crowdsource funds for the temple construction, on January 15 and will continue till February 27. To review the preparations of soon to be launched mega campaign, members of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are set to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Patna in the first week of December.

The VHP will embark on the ambitious campaign to crowdsource funds for the temple construction, on January 15 and will continue till February 27. To review the preparations of soon to be launched mega campaign, members of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are set to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Patna in the first week of December.

According to sources, an appeal had been made to the Sangh and its affiliate to lend a hand in collecting donations. The meeting scheduled with the RSS chief is aimed at charting a course and planning how to implement the campaign effectively. This, according to highly placed sources, would be the first formal meeting about the donation drive between most of the members of the trust and the RSS chief.

The VHP, leading the drive, is also seeking the help of other Sangh affiliates and related Hindu organisations to reach out to 11 crore families to seek donations for the construction of the Ram temple. "The objective is to reach more than 4 lakh villages and approximately 11 crore families. There are many who would like to contribute and feel a connection with the movement of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We would like it to be pure people-centric activity as it concerns the sentiments of the majority of the population," a source said.

The sources stated that the amount collected will have to be deposited in nearby State Bank of India branches the very next day into the trust's account. Various kits, prepared with detailed plans of developing the Ram temple, along with its surroundings, have been given to the members who will be part of the donation drive. These kits will be given to those making donations. The sources added that there would be Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 coupons for donation and for more than Rs 2,000, receipts duly filled and acknowledged will be given.

"It is a very transparent process and we have kept coupons of amounts that give people the flexibility to donate," said the source. The decision to launch the collection campaign for the temple was taken at a two-day central margdarshak mandal assembly convened by the VHP.

"The margdarshak mandal calls upon the Ram devotees all over the world to contribute generously and open-handedly for the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya," a statement stated. Recently, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust issued an advertisement seeking suggestions and designs for museums, gaushalas, gurukul and a theatre in the vicinity, and to equip itself to handle 1 lakh bhakts per day. (ANI)

