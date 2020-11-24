Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger train halted at Beas railway station as farmers' union blocks tracks in Amritsar

Amritsar district collector Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Tuesday appealed to the farmers protesting under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to clear the railway tracks as a passenger train had to be stopped at Beas railway station. Now the passengers would have to take buses to reach Amritsar.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:34 IST
Passenger train halted at Beas railway station as farmers' union blocks tracks in Amritsar
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members block railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru on Tuesday morning. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amritsar district collector Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Tuesday appealed to the farmers protesting under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to clear the railway tracks as a passenger train had to be stopped at Beas railway station. Now the passengers would have to take buses to reach Amritsar. The farmers continued to block railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru as part of their protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

Satnam Singh Pannu, Punjab state president of the committee, said that they will allow freight trains and not passenger trains. "We are ready to give our life if the central government does not scrap these laws, which are against farmers," he said. While appealing to the farmers to clear the tracks, Khaira asked them to think of other Punjabis who were coming to the state via trains. "It will be very helpful for the administration if you clear the blockade. We know your grievances. The people who are coming via trains are also the people of Punjab. you must think of them and should stop the blockade."

Khaira said that he had held a meeting with the farmers on Monday morning, but they are adamant and continued their protest. "Despite several explanations, the farmers are not emptying the railway tracks and a train coming from Mumbai has now been stopped at Beas railway station. From there, the passengers will be taken to Amritsar by buses. It has been conveyed to the Railways to make changes in its schedule. We are still trying to convince the farmers by way of negotiation," he said.

The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. Punjab farmers are observing 'rail-roko' protest against three agriculture laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trumps administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the...

UN ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of Tigray civilians in regional capital, as refugee numbers grow

Due to a near-total communications blackout across Tigray, establishing facts on the ground is proving difficult, but UN Spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told correspondents at UN Headquarters that more than half a million people remain in Mek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020