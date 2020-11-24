Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagrota encounter: Truck driver, cleaner questioned by Delhi Police's Special Cell

Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned the truck driver and cleaner involved in the Nagrota encounter, in which four terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were neutralised last week. The duo was picked up and questioned after the Special Cell received input that they were helping terrorists, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:02 IST
Nagrota encounter: Truck driver, cleaner questioned by Delhi Police's Special Cell
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned the truck driver and cleaner involved in the Nagrota encounter, in which four terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were neutralised last week. The duo was picked up and questioned after the Special Cell received input that they were helping terrorists, sources said. However, they were handed over to their family since nothing was revealed during questioning.

"Delhi Police's Special Cell received input that the truck driver and cleaner, involved in Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) terror attack, were helping terrorists. They were picked up from Delhi and interrogated. Since nothing was found during questioning, they were handed over to their family," sources said. On November 19, security forces neutralised four terrorists in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector-General of Police, Jammu Zone had said that it was possible that they were planning a big attack and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union territory. The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted in the morning during a routine check. Singh had said that the driver of the truck fled from the incident site.

"During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said. The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Te Hurihanganui launched in Porirua to address racism in education system

The launch of Te Hurihanganui in Porirua today is another important milestone in the work needed to address racism in the education system and improve outcomes for Mori learners and their whnau, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis say...

Maha: 141 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, 2 more deaths

Aurangabad has reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 42,500, an official said on Tuesday. The district also recorded two deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, taking the toll to 1,136, he sa...

OxygenOS 10.5.3 update rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.3 update, the third software update since its launch in late October. The device received its first update, OxygenOS 10.5.1, in early November, followed by the OxygenOS 10.5.2 up...

IPL was disappointing but two days back, I think I found my hands: Smith ahead of India series

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith on Tuesday said he has found his hands after a disappointing IPL campaign and is ready to torment the visiting Indian bowlers when the two sides lock horns in an eagerly-awaited showdown across format...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020