Rajnath Singh speaks to Gaurav Gogoi to condole his father's demise
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and expressed condolences over the demise of his father and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:11 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and expressed condolences over the demise of his father and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 84.
On Monday, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and chief ministers of States had condoled the demise of the late leader. In a tweet, Singh had said, "Anguished by the demise of Assam's former Chief Minister, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. Blessed with a warm personality he made a notable contribution to Assam's development and public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" Gogoi's health condition started deteriorating after he tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure and was on dialysis. (ANI)
