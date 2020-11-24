Rajasthan Energy Conservation award on Dec 14, last date for filing application Nov 30

Entrepreneurs, industries and local bodies will be awarded with the Rajasthan Energy Conservation (RECA) award on December 14, for saving energy by adopting efficient measures or non–conventional sources of energy. Subodh Agarwal, CMD of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd (RRECL) said that the state government will confer the awards on energy conservation day on December 14, for exemplary energy saving and efficiency activities in different categories like Industries, Buildings, Local Bodies, Offices, individuals and energy Auditors.

He said that the last date for filing application is November 30. "So far about 50 applications in different categories have been received by RRECL," he said.

The RECA awards are awarded every year by the RRECL since 2009. He said that a selection committee of experts will screen and select the awardees in different categories to be facilitated on December 14.