Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Energy Conservation award on Dec 14, last date for filing application Nov 30

He said that a selection committee of experts will screen and select the awardees in different categories to be facilitated on December 14.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:14 IST
Rajasthan Energy Conservation award on Dec 14, last date for filing application Nov 30
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Entrepreneurs, industries and local bodies will be awarded with the Rajasthan Energy Conservation (RECA) award on December 14, for saving energy by adopting efficient measures or non–conventional sources of energy. Subodh Agarwal, CMD of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd (RRECL) said that the state government will confer the awards on energy conservation day on December 14, for exemplary energy saving and efficiency activities in different categories like Industries, Buildings, Local Bodies, Offices, individuals and energy Auditors.

He said that the last date for filing application is November 30. "So far about 50 applications in different categories have been received by RRECL," he said.

The RECA awards are awarded every year by the RRECL since 2009. He said that a selection committee of experts will screen and select the awardees in different categories to be facilitated on December 14.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Santo 'happy and very proud' of Wolves after 1-1 draw against Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he is happy and very proud of his team after they witnessed a draw against Southampton. Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League here on...

EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar weakness supports EM currencies, lira slides again

U.S. dollar weakness lifted most emerging market currencies on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. politics and progress on COVID-19 vaccines, but the Turkish lira came under renewed pressure.The South African rand and the Russian rouble ex...

Semi-decomposed bodies of couple found in flat

Semi-composed bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from an apartment in the citys Girish Park area on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Neighbours alerted the police after they noticed that foul smell was emanating from a flat on...

UN chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Tuesday for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Afghanistan to create a conducive environment for Doha peace talks with the Taliban.An inclusive process, in which women, young...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020