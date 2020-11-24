Government blocks 43 mobile apps from user's access in India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act for blocking access to 43 mobile apps. According to an official statement, "This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs."

The popular apps blocked include AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India - Delivery App, Drive with Lalamove India, Snack Video, CamCard - Business Card Reader, CamCard - BCR (Western), Soul- Follow the soul to find you, Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat, Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles, WeDate-Dating App, Free dating app-Singol, start your date!, Adore App, TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App, TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App, ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles, DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online and AsianDate: find Asian singles. Other apps include: FlirtWish: chat with singles, Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat, Tubit: Live Streams, WeWorkChina, First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online, Rela - Lesbian Social Network, Cashier Wallet, MangoTV, MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP, WeTV - TV version, WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More, WeTV Lite, Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App, Taobao Live, DingTalk, Identity V, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, BoxStar (Early Access),Heroes Evolved,Happy Fish, Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!, Munchkin Match: magic home building and Conquista Online II.

Earlier on June 29, 2020 the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020 another 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. "Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," the release stated. (ANI)