Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Completely false', says NC on reports claiming Farooq Abdullah as beneficiary of Roshni Act

The National Conference on Tuesday termed as "completely false" the news reports claiming that former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was a beneficiary of the now-scrapped Roshni Act.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:11 IST
'Completely false', says NC on reports claiming Farooq Abdullah as beneficiary of Roshni Act
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The National Conference on Tuesday termed as "completely false" the news reports claiming that former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was a beneficiary of the now-scrapped Roshni Act. This comes after news reports said that Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have been named by the Jammu and Kashmir government in a list alleging their residence in Jammu is built on illegally-possessed land.

"The news attributing to sources that Dr Farooq Abdullah is a beneficiary of the Roshni Act is completely false and is being spread with malicious intent. Dr Farooq Abdullah has NOT availed of the Roshni Scheme for either his residence in Srinagar or in Jammu and anyone who says otherwise is lying," the National Conference said in a press release. The party said that the fact that they are using sources to plant this story shows that it has no legs to stand on.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had recently published on its website a list of beneficiaries under the now-scrapped Roshni Act including former ministers, retired civil servants and politicians. Among those allotted land under the now-scrapped law are former PDP leader Haseeb Drabu and three members of his family, former minister Sujjad Kichloo, Congress leader KK Amla, retired IAS officer Mohd Shafi Pandit and his wife, National Conference leader Syed Akhoon and former J-K Bank chairman MY Khan, according to a list by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

Those who had vested ownership of encroached state land in Jammu other than under the Roshni Act, physically encroached but not shown in revenue records, are National Conference leader Haroon Choudhary and its former leader Aslam Goni and others. The list was published as per the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which had reportedly declared the Roshni Act "illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable" and ordered a CBI probe into the alleged instances of irregularities in the allotment of land under this law.

Governor Satya Pal Malik had in 2018 repealed the Roshni Act, enacted by the then Farooq Abdullah government, stopping all further proceedings under it. The law was aimed at cutting down the encroachment of land in Jammu and Kashmir by selling it to the occupants at the market rate. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020