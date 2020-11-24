Left Menu
Modi to inaugurate 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally inaugurate the third Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) on Thursday. It aims to accelerate the worldwide effort to scale up development and deployment of renewable energy and connect the global investment community with Indian energy stakeholders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally inaugurate the third Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) on Thursday. The summit is being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy from November 26-28, the PMO said. The theme for the RE-Invest 2020 is "Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition", and it will discuss renewables and future energy choices, and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators. It is expected to be attended by over 75 international ministerial delegations, over 1,000 global industry leaders and 50,000 delegates, the statement said. It aims to accelerate the worldwide effort to scale up development and deployment of renewable energy and connect the global investment community with Indian energy stakeholders.

