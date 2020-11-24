Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder welcomes Centre's invite to farmers for talks

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to invite farmers for another round of talks over the agriculture laws on December 3. The Centre on Tuesday said it has invited farmer unions from Punjab for the second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences over the new agriculture laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:52 IST
Amarinder welcomes Centre's invite to farmers for talks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to invite farmers for another round of talks over the agriculture laws on December 3. In a statement here, the CM said he is happy to note that the Union government has invited farmer organisations for talks and expressed hope that it will pave the way for early redressal of their concerns. The chief minister said he had last month spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to resolve the issue at the earliest. The Centre on Tuesday said it has invited farmer unions from Punjab for the second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences over the new agriculture laws. The last meeting on November 13 between farmer leaders and the Centre had remained inconclusive.

Amarinder Singh said it is vital for Punjab's interests that the matter is resolved as soon as possible. He expressed satisfaction at the fact that both farmers' unions and the Centre have shown flexibility and intent to come to an amicable solution. He hoped the Union government will take into account long-term implications of the farm laws. Amarinder Singh also asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to coordinate with various departments to ensure seamless movement of raw materials to power plants and the industry.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020