Saudi tells U.N. that Houthis to blame for Aramco attack

Saudi Arabia told the U.N. Security Council that Yemen's Houthi group were to blame for a missile attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah on Monday, urging the 15-member body to "stop the threat" to global energy security, Yemen's political process and regional security. "It has been identified that the Houthis militia backed by Iran is responsible for the terrorist attack," Saudi U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi wrote in a letter to the council late on Monday that was seen by Reuters.

He also said Saudi Arabia would "spare no efforts" to protect its territory and citizens.

